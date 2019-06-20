UrduPoint.com
Third Part Of Movie 'Jawani Pher Nahi Aani' In The Offing

20th June 2019

Third part of movie 'Jawani Pher Nahi Aani' in the offing

Humyan Saeed the producer of Urdu movie 'Jawani Pher Nahi Aani' who produced these two hit films, has started work to make third part of the movie with same title

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Humyan Saeed the producer of urdu movie 'Jawani Pher Nahi Aani' who produced these two hit films, has started work to make third part of the movie with same title.

First part of said film was released in 2015 in Pakistan which hit the box office and proved to be very successful.

The second part of this film was released in 2018 which also hit the box office too.

Humayan Saeed told APP here on Thursday that he has started work to produce third part of 'Jawani Pher Nahi Aani' after the highest success of two parts of this film.

