This Is How Iqra Aziz Reacted After Yasir Hussain Proposed

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 31 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 02:10 PM

This is how Iqra Aziz reacted after Yasir Hussain proposed

The video of how Iqra reacted after this proposal is going viral on social media.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 8th July, 2019) Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz got engaged at the Lux Style Awards (LSA) last night.

Nervous Yasir Hussain came down from the stage, took out the ring and bowed down on his knees to propose Iqra in front of the entire audience.

Iqra instantly said yes and then followed their teary hug.

When someone asks how do you feel, Iqra says, “I had no idea that this was going to happen but I’m still shivering.”

Actors Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz were in a rumoured relationship for the past few months.

The actors could be seen hanging out together a lot and their social media is flooded with pictures of each other.

The pictures posted by the two gave further conviction to these rumours.

However, their relationship just became official as Yasir proposed Iqra Aziz at the Lux Style Awards.

Here’s how Yasir proposed Iqra.

Pakistani drama star Iqra Aziz rose to fame after her role in 'Suno Chanda' and 'Ranjha Ranjha Kardi' while Yasir Hussain was last seen playing a negative role in 'Baandi'.

We absolutely love these cuties together and wish them luck for their future!

