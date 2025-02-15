Open Menu

This Valentine’s, Lets Cadbury & Abdul Hannan Sing Your Love Story

Published February 15, 2025 | 02:52 PM

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Cadbury Pakistan has added a sweet melody to this season of love with an exciting Valentine’s Day campaign, blending music, technology, fun and heartfelt emotions.

The brand has collaborated with the sensational pop culture icon, Abdul Hannan to personalize a new favorite love anthem “Iraadey” offering people a unique way to express their love and affection for each other.


Cadbury Occasions has integrated Artificial Intelligence (AI) into this love filled initiative. The campaign allows consumers to create a customized version of Iraadey for their special someone, making it a truly memorable and intimate experience.
Bringing this concept to life, Cadbury has designed an exclusive Valentine’s gift box, featuring a QR code that unlocks the magic of personalization.

With just three simple steps, consumers can generate their very own personalized version of the song, capturing their emotions in the voice of Abdul Hannan himself.


“This Valentine’s Day, we wanted to do something extraordinary for people to express love,” said Gohar Syed, Marketing Lead, Mondelez Pakistan.

“By leveraging AI and the heartfelt lyrics of Iraadey, we are enabling people to express their emotions in a modern yet deeply personal manner. This campaign embodies Cadbury’s commitment to spreading joy and strengthening connections.”
The Cadbury X Abdul Hannan collaboration is set to redefine how people convey their affection, making Valentine’s Day even more special.

The limited-edition gift boxes are available across Pakistan, ensuring that people can celebrate with love with a touch of music, sweetness and lasting happiness.

