TikTok Star Hareem Shah declares Sheikh Rasheed as her brother-in-law

(@fidahassanain)

Hareem Shah says if Sheikh Rasheed is not ready to accept what I am saying then he should come and deny it on oath.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2020) TikTok star Hareem Shah declared Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed as her brother-in-law for marrying her friend.

“Sheikh Rasheed is my Behnue (brother-in-law),” Hareem Shah was quoted by a local tv as saying. She, however, gave open challenge to Sheikh Rasheed that he should come to her and swear by taking oath if he is not accepting what she had said about him.

“I never compelled anybody to come to me and make video and all those who talked to me on cell phone I never gave them my cell number,” she further said.

She also said that she would personally come to talk to anyone, no matter, even if he was any “advisor” in case she faced any problem.

A day before with her interview with urdu Point, Hareem Shah who is currently in Baku City of Azerbaijan said that she was flying to Canada as she applied for “Passport” and decided to leave Pakistan for the moment. “I love Pakistan but currently leaving to Canada for some important task,” said Hareem Shah who is original name as surfaced as Fizza Hussain

Sandal khattak who is original name is Sandal Shamim is also with Hareem Shah and both are going to Canada from there.

Hareem Shah said that she had no personal grudge with anyone and denied allegations of threats to Prime Minister.