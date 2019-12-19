TikTok star Hareem Shah faces abuses, sexual harassment in Dubai

(@fidahassanain)

Hareem Shah shared the videos of hundreds of Pakistani men harassing her in an opening ceremony of a Mall in Dubai.

DUBAI: (Urdu Point/Pakistan Point New-Dec 19th, 2019) Popularity on TikTok became trouble for Hareem Shah who said that she was verbally abused and sexually harassed by “hundreds of Pakistani men” in opening ceremony of a Mall in Dubai.

The TikTok star said that she was invited to Dubai’s Oasis Mall as a guest and as she reached there hundreds of Pakistani men who had been present there used abusive language against her, lashed out at her and also harassed her sexually.

She tweeted about the untoward incident happened with her at the ceremony who wrote earlier this week: “Hundreds of Pakistani men hurled abuses, pushed and some even kicked me,”.

“Is this how you treat your women??” she said while questioning the men’s behavior.

Several videos went viral on social media showing TikTok star Hareem Shah and her friend Sandal Khattak being in trouble among hundreds of Pakistani men in Dubai who had been hurling abuses at them and had been harassing them in Dubai Mall.

Hareem, though, was looking visibly uncomfortable there, she behaves politely with the fans who want to take pictures with her.