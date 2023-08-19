Open Menu

TikTok Star Jannat Mirza's Dubai Desert Photoshoot Enchants Social Media

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 19, 2023 | 03:52 PM

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 19th, 2023) Jannat Mirza, the renowned TikTok personality, has set the internet abuzz with her recent photoshoot amidst the Dubai desert.

The star of "Tere Bajre Di Rakhi" consistently keeps her followers engaged by sharing her updates and images across various social media platforms.

During a recent stint in Dubai, Jannat Mirza was captured enjoying a lavish desert safari, a sight that resonated deeply with her admirers.

The TikTok sensation's Arabian-inspired appearance left social media users captivated and astonished.

In a poignant caption accompanying the post, Jannat remarked, "Let's be clear, I don't trust anyone anymore."

Sporting a distinctive Arabic headscarf, Jannat Mirza effortlessly showcased her impeccable sense of fashion.

The comment section overflowed with affectionate heart emojis, a testament to the devotion of her fans.

