(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News—Dec 9th, 2021) Aamir Sohail alias Rambo, the prime suspect in TikToker Ayesha Akram case, has filed a bail petition before a district and sessions court.

The suspect asked the court to grant him bail in the case, saying that he was innocent and was falsely implicated in the case.

The court heard initial arguments and adjourned further hearing till December 11.

Earlier, TikToker Ayesha Akram had moved a plea with the Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against her immoral videos uploaded on social media allegedly by her associate, Rambo.

She submitted to FIA to take action against the 13-member gang allegedly involved in leaking her obscene videos.

In an important development into the case, police had allegedly recovered audiotapes involving a conversation between female TikToker Ayesha Akram and her associate, Rambo, in which the latter could be heard blackmailing the former.