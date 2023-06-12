TikToker Sundal Khattak arrested after bail rejection in Hareem Shah video leaks case

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 12th, 2023) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) apprehended popular TikToker Sundal Khattak on Monday after an Islamabad court dismissed her bail plea in the case related to the video leaks involving TikToker Hareem Shah.

The case was heard by Special Judge Central Azam Khan, following a complaint filed by Hareem Shah. Sundal Khattak, the accused, refuted the allegations, asserting that she neither filmed Hareem Shah's videos nor leaked any of them.

During the court proceedings, Sundal Khattak informed the judge that Hareem Shah's videos had been leaked without her involvement. She further claimed that Hareem had been harassing her for years and engaging in blackmail by using indecent photos.

To support her claims, Hareem Shah presented videos and pictures as evidence in the courtroom. The prosecutor argued that the nature of content on TikTok is well-known to the public.

After hearing the arguments, Special Judge Central Azam Khan denied Sundal Khattak's bail application, leading to her subsequent arrest by the FIA.

Hareem Shah had approached the court after her private videos went viral on the internet. She alleged that Sundal Khattak, along with Ayesha Naz, her former roommates, were responsible for the unauthorized dissemination of her private videos.

The legal proceedings surrounding the video leaks case continue as the authorities investigate the matter further.