UrduPoint.com

TikToker Sundal Khattak Arrested After Bail Rejection In Hareem Shah Video Leaks Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 12, 2023 | 06:59 PM

TikToker Sundal Khattak arrested after bail rejection in Hareem Shah video leaks case

Sundal Khattak, the accused, refuted the allegations, asserting that she neither filmed Hareem Shah's videos nor leaked any of them.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 12th, 2023) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) apprehended popular TikToker Sundal Khattak on Monday after an Islamabad court dismissed her bail plea in the case related to the video leaks involving TikToker Hareem Shah.

The case was heard by Special Judge Central Azam Khan, following a complaint filed by Hareem Shah. Sundal Khattak, the accused, refuted the allegations, asserting that she neither filmed Hareem Shah's videos nor leaked any of them.

During the court proceedings, Sundal Khattak informed the judge that Hareem Shah's videos had been leaked without her involvement. She further claimed that Hareem had been harassing her for years and engaging in blackmail by using indecent photos.

To support her claims, Hareem Shah presented videos and pictures as evidence in the courtroom. The prosecutor argued that the nature of content on TikTok is well-known to the public.

After hearing the arguments, Special Judge Central Azam Khan denied Sundal Khattak's bail application, leading to her subsequent arrest by the FIA.

Hareem Shah had approached the court after her private videos went viral on the internet. She alleged that Sundal Khattak, along with Ayesha Naz, her former roommates, were responsible for the unauthorized dissemination of her private videos.

The legal proceedings surrounding the video leaks case continue as the authorities investigate the matter further.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Internet Federal Investigation Agency Court Hareem Shah

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed approves fixture list for UAE Ra ..

Mansour bin Zayed approves fixture list for UAE Racing Season 2023-2024

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy announces new ini ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy announces new initiative to help tech companie ..

30 minutes ago
 UAE and South Korea discuss strengthening of econo ..

UAE and South Korea discuss strengthening of economic and investment cooperation

31 minutes ago
 Convent Flooded in Kherson Region After Kakhovka D ..

Convent Flooded in Kherson Region After Kakhovka Dam Collapse - Mayor

10 minutes ago
 Amin urges telecom companies to ensure uninterrupt ..

Amin urges telecom companies to ensure uninterrupted connectivity during anticip ..

10 minutes ago
 Monetary Policy: SBP decides to keep key interest ..

Monetary Policy: SBP decides to keep key interest rate unchanged at 21pc

1 hour ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.