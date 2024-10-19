TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot Set To Enter Entertainment Industry
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 19, 2024 | 02:23 PM
Renowned Pakistani social media influencer, model and businessman will announce several new projects for entertainment industry in October
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 19th, 2024) Famed Pakistani social media influencer and TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot is poised to make a entry into the entertainment industry.
According to reports, renowned Pakistani social media influencer, model and businessman Wajid Ali Rajpoot will announce several new projects for entertainment industry in October. He has some exciting new drama series and shoots in the pipeline that will soon be featured on his channels. The exclusive BTS scenes will also be shared with his fans.
Wajid Ali Rajpoot is also an expert in property and infrastructure. He is deeply involved in the automobile sector and prides himself on dealing with high-quality imported cars.
His clientele consists of individuals with a discerning taste for luxury and performance vehicles, making him a go-to for anyone looking to elevate their driving experience.
As a dynamic social media influencer, Rajpoot constantly engages with his supporters through various platforms, sharing insights and updates on his upcoming projects.
In addition to his professional achievements, Rajpoot is also recognised for his philanthropic efforts.
The TikToker can be reached out at: [email protected]
