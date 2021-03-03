UrduPoint.com
Tina Turner Bids Farewell To Fans With Emotional New Doc

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 23 seconds ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 01:15 PM

Tina Turner bids farewell to fans with emotional new doc

Berlin (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Music legend Tina Turner is the subject of one of the most successful biopics ever made but she tells the makers of a new documentary there's much more to her story.

"Tina" by Oscar-winning directors Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin premiered Tuesday at the Berlin film festival. It traces Turner's six-decade career as an unlikely triumph over abuse and discrimination.

Paired with the musical about her that had its Broadway premiere in 2019 until the pandemic shut it down, the film is billed as the 81-year-old Turner's farewell to her legions of fans.

The documentary includes emotional interviews with the singer in which she recounts her childhood of grinding poverty picking cotton in the Tennessee fields, her singing debut with violent husband Ike Turner and her lonely years even as the world's top female rock star.

Friends weigh in including Oprah Winfrey, "I, Tina" biographer Kurt Loder and Angela Bassett, who was nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal of Turner in the 1993 blockbuster "What's love Got to Do with It".

Turner was famously critical of the movie, refusing to watch it for several years and rejecting her depiction as a "victim" in it.

More Stories From Showbiz

