Tired of trolls, Ayesha Omar decides making private Instagram account

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

People go a bit too far in trolling the celebrities for posting some bold pictures and videos.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 14th July, 2019) Actor and host Ayesha Omar has decided to make a separate Instagram account to avoid trolls and hate.

Ayesha Omar was on a vacation to Ibiza, Spain where she was seen having some fun time. However, people go a bit too far in trolling the celebrities for posting some bold pictures and videos.

And so, Ayesha decided to delete all the stories with DJs and music.

Taking to Insta story, Asyesha Omar said, “So I've deleted all my stories The ones with all the DJ's and music.”

“Thanks to all your hate, I'll be making a private Instagram account very soon and that's where I'll share those with my friends and family. Should've done it sooner actually. Don't need none of them negative vibes in my life,” she wrote.

After the celebrity made the announcement, she received support and love from fans asking her to not stop posting her vacation stories.

“Friends have been replying all day to my story post about not posting vacation stories. My DM is full of loving supportive messages. But I Just went through a few messages from fans in my other dm folder. There are thousands and thousands of messages sending so much love and support and asking me to not stop posting my travel videos, (especially the ones with music),” she said.

Ayesha said that it is actually quite heartwarming that it’s making her feel extremely emotional and loved.

She thanked her fan family for all the love, light and positive vibes they are sending my way. “It means so much,” she said.