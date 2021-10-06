UrduPoint.com

Trailer Of Game Of Throne Leaves Fans Mesmerizing

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 04:49 PM

Trailer of Game of Throne leaves fans mesmerizing

A spin-off promises bloody adventure and a look at the history of the fearsome House Targaryen and the show is set two centuries before Games of Throne.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 6th, 2021) The trailer of much awaited upcoming spin-off House of The Dragon released by HBO has left the fans mesmerizing.

Game of Thrones ended with a finale that had left viewers pretty infuriated.

A spin-off promises bloody adventure and a look at the history of the fearsome House Targaryen and the show is set two centuries before Games of Throne.

Graham McTavish, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, and Gavin Spokes are the prominent actors who have played excellent roles in the show.

Actor Emily Carey will play the young Alicent Hightower.

Fans are very happy to see the trailer and are desperately waiting for its release.

A fan tweeted, "Me watching the new House of the Dragon trailer like I wasn’t complete let down by the final season of Game Of Thrones," a user tweeted.

The show is based on the well-known work by George R.R Martin and ran for eight season till 2019.

Related Topics

Young George Paterson 2019

Recent Stories

The Sustainable City unveils world’s first Net Z ..

The Sustainable City unveils world’s first Net Zero Carbon building

6 minutes ago
 Youth killed, two brothers injured during robbery

Youth killed, two brothers injured during robbery

7 minutes ago
 Shanghai sees rise in soybean imports from U.S.

Shanghai sees rise in soybean imports from U.S.

7 minutes ago
 Russia reports record number of coronavirus deaths ..

Russia reports record number of coronavirus deaths

8 minutes ago
 New Zealand hikes rate to 0.5 pct, ending record l ..

New Zealand hikes rate to 0.5 pct, ending record low rate

8 minutes ago
 UN agency warns of looming global water crises

UN agency warns of looming global water crises

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.