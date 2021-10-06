Trailer of Game of Throne leaves fans mesmerizing

(@fidahassanain)

A spin-off promises bloody adventure and a look at the history of the fearsome House Targaryen and the show is set two centuries before Games of Throne.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 6th, 2021) The trailer of much awaited upcoming spin-off House of The Dragon released by HBO has left the fans mesmerizing.

Game of Thrones ended with a finale that had left viewers pretty infuriated.

A spin-off promises bloody adventure and a look at the history of the fearsome House Targaryen and the show is set two centuries before Games of Throne.

Graham McTavish, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, and Gavin Spokes are the prominent actors who have played excellent roles in the show.

Actor Emily Carey will play the young Alicent Hightower.

Fans are very happy to see the trailer and are desperately waiting for its release.

A fan tweeted, "Me watching the new House of the Dragon trailer like I wasn’t complete let down by the final season of Game Of Thrones," a user tweeted.

The show is based on the well-known work by George R.R Martin and ran for eight season till 2019.