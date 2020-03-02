UrduPoint.com
Trailer Of Legend Of 'Maula Jat' To Be Screened In April

Chand Sahkeel 23 seconds ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 04:14 PM

Trailer of the long awaited Pakistani film, "The Legend of Maula Jat", to be released in April, one month before of its scheduled release time, which is scheduled to screened on Eid-ul Fitr throughout Pakistani cinema houses

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Trailer of the long awaited Pakistani film, "The Legend of Maula Jat", to be released in April, one month before of its scheduled release time, which is scheduled to screened on Eid-ul Fitr throughout Pakistani cinema houses.

According to details, film director Bilal Lashari in an interview said, TLMJ would be a blockbuster Eid attraction. He said that Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi played very different roles while Mahira Khan, Gohar Rasheed were other co-stars.

