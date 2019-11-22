Trailer of Saach Film launched at Pakistan High Commission

(@Aneesah05582539)

The trailer of Sacch (Truth), a visual and musical extravaganza Urdu movie depicting the culture, heritage and diversity of British Asians was launched at Pakistan High Commission London on Thursday evening

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The trailer of Sacch (Truth), a visual and musical extravaganza urdu movie depicting the culture, heritage and diversity of British Asians was launched at Pakistan High Commission London on Thursday evening.

The launching ceremony was largely attended among others by British-Pakistani community, Councillors, Art and Culture lovers, senior staff of Pakistan High Commission and representatives of UK based Pakistani media.

The Film "Saach" has been directed by Zulfiqar Sheikh and produced by his spouse Tasmina Ahmed Sheikh while its dialogue has been written by celebrated Pakistani Playwright Hassina Moin.

The Film "Saach" would be released worldwide on December 20.

Deputy High Commissioner of Pakistan to the United Kingdom, Mohammad Ayub, Zulfiqar Sheikh, Tehmina Sheikh and Muneer Ahmed also spoke on the occasion.

The "Saach" film , through the Department for Trade and Industry has received British Film Institute qualification as a movie which has depicted the culture, heritage and diversity of British Asians.

This was also the first-ever Pakistani movie to be shot in the picturesque Scotland.

Pakistan High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, in his message on the the occasion of the trailer launch of Saach at the High Commission, which was read out by the Deputy High Commissioner welcomed the launch of the trailer of the movie, which has been produced by Ms.Tasmina, a prominent Scottish lady of Pakistani heritage and an actor.

He said that the film had been directed by her husband, Zulfiqar Sheikh, both are well-known Names in the showbiz world.

"Ms Tasmina is known in Pakistan for her famous Television drama such as 'Das Pardes, and castle: Aikumeed", he remarked.

The High Commissioner in his message warmly felicitated Ms.Tasmina and Zulfiqar Sheikh as well as their entire team on their cultural endeavour of making a film.

He further said that it was indeed good to have with us on this occasion the talented daughter Alysee, who was the lead star in the movie.

"I am happy to note that she is also Pakistani extraction", he remarked.

This, he said was the first-ever Pakistani movie to have been shot in the picturesque Scotland and depicted the culture, heritage and diversity of British Asians.

Nafees Zakaria said that it was wonderful to note that one of the most celebrated writers and playwrights of Pakistan, Haseena Moin has written the dialogue of the film.

He said that similarly, Pakistan's legendary actor Javaid Sheikh also star in the film as he was very popular among Pakistani film viewers at home and abroad.

The High Commissioner highlighting the importance of Pakistan said that its land was known as the cradle of ancient civilization.

Pakistan, he said had rich and diverse cultural heritage and its art, films and tv dramas had been successfully reflecting this richness and diversity.

Mohammad Nafees Zakaria said "I am delighted to share with you that film the industry of Pakistan is flourishing".

He said that the young and professionally qualified youth was steering the burgeoning cinema industry in Pakistan.

He said that in fact at present the film industry of Pakistan was one of the most lucrative sector of our economy.

He said that present government had laid special emphasis on the promotion of tourism and culture industry of Pakistan while today's launch of the movie trailer should be seen as a step towards meeting that objective.

"In line with the stated objectives ,the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is actively pursuing the goal of promoting national film industry and is developing linkages between Pakistani and foreign film producers for joint ventures , exhibitions and exchange of professional know-how", he remarked.

He informed that gathering that High Commission was already in contact with the British film industry for collaboration in areas of knowledge exchange and capacity building.

The High Commissioner said that promoting Pakistan's duly celebrated cinema sector and establishing its film industry internationally was culturally significant.

He said that there was an ocean of young Pakistani creative and digital talent that could benefit from the expansion of the film industry and could create real and positive cultural, social and economic impact.

Nafees Zakaria, in view of the enormous economic opportunities in the culture industry of Pakistan, called upon the Diaspora and British investors to take advantages of the liberal cultural policy of Pakistan and invest in profitable film industry in the country.

He appreciated the efforts of Zulfiqar Sheikh and Tasmina Sheikh for producing a quality movie and expressed the hope that their endeavour would be a a positive addition to the flourishing cinema industry in Pakistan.

Zulfiqar Sheikh and his wife Tasmina Sheikh speaking on the occasion said that they had made an effort to produce a quality film on their own expanses and without any outside support for the promotion of the film industry in Pakistan.

They said that their film Saach would be released worldwide on December 20, including Pakistan.

They invited the people to watch the film in the Cinema, encourage them and play their role in the development of Film industry in Pakistan.