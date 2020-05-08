UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tributes After UK Rapper Ty Dies From Coronavirus

Chand Sahkeel 5 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 03:21 PM

Tributes after UK rapper Ty dies from coronavirus

British rapper Ty, who was nominated for the prestigious Mercury music prize, has died after contracting coronavirus, according to a fundraising page set up to support him

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :British rapper Ty, who was nominated for the prestigious Mercury music prize, has died after contracting coronavirus, according to a fundraising page set up to support him.

Stars including Roots Manuva paid tribute to the 47-year-old Londoner, real name Ben Chijioke, who died on Thursday.

Ty released his debut album "Awkward" in 2001, the first of five. His follow-up, "Upward", was nominated for the Mercury in 2004 alongside Amy Winehouse.

Roots Manuva, who collaborated with the rapper, tweeted on Thursday: "Rest my Brother. You did good." DJ Gilles Peterson said Ty "was a huge part in the development of hip hop and spoken word in this country".

"An original no nonsense voice, always sharp, always witty. Today's generation of rappers owe him a lot -- a true gate opener.

RIP," he tweeted.

The death of Ty, who was born into a Nigerian family, was announced on a fundraising page set up to help him when he fell ill.

His manager did not reply to a request for comment from AFP.

Fundraising page organiser Diane Laidlaw said Ty was admitted to hospital with complications related to COVID-19, and was put in a medically-induced coma.

He woke up and appeared to be getting better but last week contracted pneumonia in hospital, and died on May 7.

"The family would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has reached out and expressed their concern since he was admitted in hospital," Laidlaw wrote.

"But right now they would value having their privacy, so they can mourn privately."

Related Topics

Music Died May Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 36.47 points t ..

38 seconds ago

Uninterrupted supply of wheat' to Karachi's flour ..

9 minutes ago

Asian Development Bank releases annual report of d ..

10 minutes ago

Libya's Eastern-Based LNA Downs 2 Turkish Drones, ..

10 minutes ago

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Unveils 3 ..

9 minutes ago

Syrian fighters upping attacks on civilians during ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.