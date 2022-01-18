UrduPoint.com

Trio Of Male Superstars, Female Actresses Only Worked In 3 Films

Chand Sahkeel Published January 18, 2022 | 08:51 PM

Trio of male superstars, female actresses only worked in 3 films

Trio of Top 3 male superstars of Pakistan Film Industry and 3 female actresses worked in only 3 films which were highly acclaimed by the masses and celebrated Golden and Diamond Jubilees

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Trio of Top 3 male superstars of Pakistan Film Industry and 3 female actresses worked in only 3 films which were highly acclaimed by the masses and celebrated Golden and Diamond Jubilees.

According to a report of Film Magazine, 3 Legends Muhammad Ali, Waheed Murad and Nadeem during their career spinning on several years had worked in 3 films 'Jab jab Phool Khilay', 'Shama' and 'Phool Mere Gulshan ka' while Shabnam, Mumtaz and Babra also worked in 3 films including Intezaar, Bhool and Talash which also celebrated Golden Jubilee and Diamond Jubilee.

Jab Jab phool Khilay and Phool Mere gulshan ka were directed by Iqbal Akhter and Shama was directed by Nazar Shabab.

Mumtaz played a powerful role of a selfish and modern woman in 'Intezar' as compared to the nominal role of Shabnam as a Teacher and Babra who played Nadeem's sister role.

'Bhool' was Produced by Shamim Ara in which Shabnam played the leading role paired with Nadeem.

Writer Masroor Anwer created balanced roles of 3 actresses in 'Talaash' particularly focused on Mumtaz who accidently separated from her family and reunited after many years. Film Director Pervaiz Malik completely justified the roles of Shabnam, Mumtaz and Babra in the film celebrating Diamond Jubilee .

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Male Gulshan Muhammad Ali Waheed Murad Shabnam Shamim Ara Women Gold Family From Industry Top

Recent Stories

VC IUB calls on Chairman PITB, discusses areas of ..

VC IUB calls on Chairman PITB, discusses areas of collaboration

1 minute ago
 Three booked for decanting gas cylinders

Three booked for decanting gas cylinders

1 minute ago
 EDF Board approves funds for biryani festivals

EDF Board approves funds for biryani festivals

2 minutes ago
 Engage Africa policy infuses new dynamic in Pakist ..

Engage Africa policy infuses new dynamic in Pakistan's ties with Africa: Qureshi ..

6 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for improving PIA's performance, pr ..

Prime Minister for improving PIA's performance, provide best aviation services

6 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court adjourns hearing of disqualif ..

Islamabad High Court adjourns hearing of disqualification cases

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.