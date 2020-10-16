UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Troubled Bollywood Star Sanjay Dutt Confirms Cancer Diagnosis

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 1 minute ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 09:07 PM

Troubled Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt confirms cancer diagnosis

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, whose life has been so colourful and tragic that it became the subject of a biopic, confirmed he has cancer following weeks of media speculation

Mumbai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, whose life has been so colourful and tragic that it became the subject of a biopic, confirmed he has cancer following weeks of media speculation.

"This is a recent scar of my life, but I'll beat it. I'll be out of this cancer soon," 61-year-old Dutt said, pointing to a scar running from his left eyebrow across the side of his head in an Instagram video posted by Bollywood hairstylist Aalim Hakim late Wednesday.

Dutt also confirmed he would start shooting his next movie "K.G.F: Chapter 2" in November.

In August, Dutt had issued a statement on social media saying he was "taking a short break for some medical treatment".

The Hindi-language actor, nicknamed "Deadly Dutt", served time in prison for possessing guns supplied by gangsters responsible for bombings in Mumbai in 1993 and has also battled drug addiction.

Dutt shot to fame in the mid-1980s in a string of action movies in which he performed his own stunts, earning him his nickname.

But the star was also struggling with substance abuse, including heroin and cocaine, that was said to have been sparked by the pain of losing his mother, Indian screen icon Nargis Dutt, to cancer.

After a break he returned with a string of hits in the late 1980s and early 1990s including "Jeete Hain Shaan Se" ("We Live with Style"), "Saajan" ("Beloved") and "Khal Nayak" ("Villain").

But his life took a dramatic turn when he was arrested following the orchestrated bombings in Mumbai, then called Bombay, in March 1993 that killed 257 people.

Dutt was eventually convicted in 2006 of holding guns supplied by mafia bosses who carried out the blasts.

The attacks were believed to have been staged by Muslim underworld figures in retaliation for religious riots in which mainly Muslims died, following the razing of an ancient mosque in north India.

He was originally given a six-year term and spent 18 months in prison before being released on bail in 2007, pending an appeal.

In 2013, his conviction was upheld but his prison term was cut to five years, and he was sent back to jail before being released early in 2016.

Dutt has also been married three times. His first wife Richa was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 1987 and died in 1996.

In 2018 a film about his life, "Sanju", was released covering the period from just before Dutt's Bollywood debut with romantic drama "Rocky" in 1981 to his release from jail in 2016.

Related Topics

India Mumbai Riots Film And Movies Bollywood Jail Social Media Married Died Wife Khal Nargis Sanjay Dutt March August November 2016 2018 Cancer Mosque Muslim Media From Instagram

Recent Stories

Ex-French president Sarkozy hit with new Libya fin ..

1 minute ago

Italy reports over 10,000 daily cases of Covid-19 ..

1 minute ago

'Different guy' Bale in line to make Spurs return, ..

1 minute ago

Ball boy Asad stuns top seed Bilal in U14 semifina ..

1 minute ago

Rangers and Celtic fans told to stay at home for d ..

6 minutes ago

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore demolishes illegal ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.