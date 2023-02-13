UrduPoint.com

Trugoy Of De La Soul Dies At 54: US Media

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published February 13, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Trugoy of De La Soul dies at 54: US media

David Jolicoeur, member of the De La Soul trio who went by "Trugoy the Dove," has died, US media reported Sunday. He was 54 years old

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ):David Jolicoeur, member of the De La Soul trio who went by "Trugoy the Dove," has died, US media reported Sunday. He was 54 years old.

The music outlet AllHipHop first reported the news, which was confirmed by trade publications Rolling Stone and Pitchfork.

No cause of death was reported.

Trugoy had spoken publicly in recent years about his struggles with congestive heart failure, and said his health problems had prevented him from performing and touring with his fellow De La Soul members.

The pioneering hip-hop group -- which also includes Posdnuos and Maseo -- formed in 1988 in Amityville in New York's Long Island.

They gained a following for their eclectic sampling, lighthearted wordplay and influence in alternative hip hop, including jazz rap.

The group exuded a positive spirit in contrast to the image of gangsta rap on the West Coast.

The New York trio recently began releasing their classic early hits on streaming platforms, following a decades-long battle over their samples.

The New York trio's first six albums, dating from 1989 to 2001, had previously not appeared on streaming platforms because their label, Tommy Boy, never tackled the huge legal task of clearing all the samples (there are some 60 to 70 on "3 Feet..." alone).

News of Trugoy's death prompted quick reaction from industry peers, including the influential MC Big Daddy Kane: "It was an honour to share so many stages with you."

Related Topics

Music Died David New York Sunday Media All From Industry Share Jazz

Recent Stories

Glittering ceremony of HBL PSL 8 wins hearts

Glittering ceremony of HBL PSL 8 wins hearts

28 minutes ago
 Imran considers PTI supporters as 'mentality handi ..

Imran considers PTI supporters as 'mentality handicapped': Minister for Informat ..

25 seconds ago
 Electric vehicles to account for half of global ca ..

Electric vehicles to account for half of global car sales by 2035 amid net-zero ..

27 seconds ago
 US Denies Operating Surveillance Balloons Over Chi ..

US Denies Operating Surveillance Balloons Over China - NSC

29 seconds ago
 Judicial Reform Clears First Hurdle in Israeli Par ..

Judicial Reform Clears First Hurdle in Israeli Parliament Amid Mass Protests - R ..

30 seconds ago
 IOC Says No Reason to Deprive Russian Athletes of ..

IOC Says No Reason to Deprive Russian Athletes of Right to Participate in Compet ..

32 seconds ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.