Turkish actor Celal Ali says Islamabad is beautiful

(@fidahassanain)

The Turkish star who played the role of Abdul Rahman Alp has shared beautiful picture of his tour to Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2021: Turkish Star Celal Ali who played the role of Abdul Rahman Alp in Dirilis: Ertugrul said Islamabad is beautiful.

Celal Ali also shared pictures of his tour to Islamabad on his Instagram stories.

“Islamabad you are beautiful city,” said Celal in his message which he shared with fan base both in Pakistan and Turkey. He also used hashtag with his post: “PakTurkZindabad,”.

The actor was also seen enjoying the theme track of Drilis: Ertugrul played by musicians in Islamabad.

He also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan with the Turkish delegation.