Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan will visit Pakistan in Oct

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2020) Popular Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan would visit Pakistan next month, the sources said on Wednesday.

Some other reports said that he was scheduled to visit Pakistan for ribbon-cutting-ceremony of a newly built-mosque in Islamabad.

The Turkish actor would also perform groundbreaking of a mosque in Islamabad.

Previously, Engin Altan Duzyatan had fulfilled the wish of ailing Pakistani children by meeting them. He took part in a virtual meeting through a video link to talk with Fizza, sidra and Sohail in Karachi.

Engin humbly responded to the love from Pakistan and vowed to visit the country soon. Make-A-Wish also gifted him a sword with Kalma inscribed on it.