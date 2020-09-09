UrduPoint.com
Turkish Actor Engin Altan Duzyatan Will Visit Pakistan In Oct

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 02:30 PM

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan will visit Pakistan in Oct

Engin Altan Duzyatan who got fans base in Pakistan through his remarkable performance in Turkish drama Dirilis: Ertugrul will arrive in Pakistan on three-day visit on Oct 9, 2020.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2020) Popular Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan would visit Pakistan next month, the sources said on Wednesday.

Engin Altan Duzyatan who got fame and popularity in Pakistan by performing leading role in Turkish drama Dirilis: Ertugrul would arrive on October 9 on three-day tour. The sources said that he would visit Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi where he would meet his fans.

Some other reports said that he was scheduled to visit Pakistan for ribbon-cutting-ceremony of a newly built-mosque in Islamabad.

The Turkish actor would also perform groundbreaking of a mosque in Islamabad.

Previously, Engin Altan Duzyatan had fulfilled the wish of ailing Pakistani children by meeting them. He took part in a virtual meeting through a video link to talk with Fizza, sidra and Sohail in Karachi.

Engin humbly responded to the love from Pakistan and vowed to visit the country soon. Make-A-Wish also gifted him a sword with Kalma inscribed on it.

