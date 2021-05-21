Turkish actress Burcu Kiratli stuns fans with new picture

(@fidahassanain)

ANKARA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2021) Turkish beauty Burcu Kiratli has stunned the fans and fellows by posting pictures in a bold dress.

Burucu, who became popular for her beautiful and innocent looks and strong performance in famed Turkish drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul as Gokce Hatun (Roshni Khatun in urdu version), made the auspicious occasion of his husband’s birthday electrifying by choosing once again a revealing blue dress and shred her pictures on her Instagram stories.

The actress recently re-married to Sinan Akcil after getting a divorce from him within a few months. They were busy in celebration of first birthday that came after the couple’s re-marriage.

Burcu shared the pictures from their recently-held marriage and wrote: “Happy birthday my soul mate, happy birthday to you who completed my love life,”. To which Sinan Akcil quickly responded, with warm words for his beloved wife dabbed in honey. He wrote: “I do not agree with the statement that a single soul cannot fit into 2 bodies, we fit it in, we do not agree with the statement Love is defeated by obstacles, we also removed the obstacles ... my little girl who remains a child always stay safe under my arms ... well I was born and I found you.”