UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Actress Burcu Kiratli Stuns Fans With New Picture

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 04:52 PM

Turkish actress Burcu Kiratli stuns fans with new picture

Burcu has shared the pictures from their recently-held marriage and wrote: “Happy birthday my soul mate, happy birthday to you who completed my love life,”.

ANKARA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2021) Turkish beauty Burcu Kiratli has stunned the fans and fellows by posting pictures in a bold dress.

Burucu, who became popular for her beautiful and innocent looks and strong performance in famed Turkish drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul as Gokce Hatun (Roshni Khatun in urdu version), made the auspicious occasion of his husband’s birthday electrifying by choosing once again a revealing blue dress and shred her pictures on her Instagram stories.

The actress recently re-married to Sinan Akcil after getting a divorce from him within a few months. They were busy in celebration of first birthday that came after the couple’s re-marriage.

Burcu shared the pictures from their recently-held marriage and wrote: “Happy birthday my soul mate, happy birthday to you who completed my love life,”. To which Sinan Akcil quickly responded, with warm words for his beloved wife dabbed in honey. He wrote: “I do not agree with the statement that a single soul cannot fit into 2 bodies, we fit it in, we do not agree with the statement Love is defeated by obstacles, we also removed the obstacles ... my little girl who remains a child always stay safe under my arms ... well I was born and I found you.”

Related Topics

Marriage Divorce Wife From Instagram Love

Recent Stories

UAE well positioned to provide low cost, low carbo ..

9 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi inaugurates Wetland, National Pavil ..

9 minutes ago

EU court orders Polish coal mine to suspend produc ..

2 minutes ago

Israeli Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse Palestinia ..

2 minutes ago

Club Med to require vaccine or negative Covid test ..

2 minutes ago

DG Rescue1122 directs timely help to people during ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.