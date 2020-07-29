UrduPoint.com
Turkish Actress Esra Bilgic Finds No. 1 In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 05:21 PM

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic finds no. 1 in Pakistan

The Ertugrul Ghazi actress has surprised millions of her fans across the world by her post that she has found no. 1 in Pakistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 29th, 2020) Turkish actress Esra Bilgic surprised her fans and followers by saying that she found her number 1 in Pakistan here on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Ertugrul Ghazi actress Esra Bilgic known as Halime Sultan in Pakistan said that she had found her no.

1 but she did not mention that what did she mean by this.

She wrote: “I’ve found my no.1 in Pakistan”.

The fans and followers of the actress liked, shared her posts and some of them made some interesting comments on her tweet.

