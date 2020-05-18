Turkish actress Gulsim Ali says she will visit Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

The actress says she is grateful for Pakistan fans for their support and comments for her performance in Ertugrul series.

ISTANBUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2020) Gülsim Ali, who played the role of Aslihan Hatun in the third edition Ertuğrul or Ertugrul Ghazi, said she would visit Pakistan once the coronavirus pandemic was over.

Taking to Instagram, Gulsim Ali said she was thankful to Pakistani fans and happy over their support and comments.

She wrote: “Hello Pakistani fans! How thoughtful of you! Thanks a million for your supporting messages and kindly comments . Your precious compliments make me very happy.”

She also wrote: “I’ve never been in Pakistan before but I hope one day I’ll be there to meet with you after this pandemic period.

Till that day take good care of yourselves. Stay in peace and health,”. Gulsim Ali also said: “Wish you all the best from #Turkey, #istanbul and Last but not least “Pakistan Pakistan, cive #pakistan”

Earlier, Esra played the role of Halime Sultan said she was willing to visit Pakistan. She wrote: “I’m waiting excitedly to meet you all in Pakistan after this period. Take good care of yourselves. Stay in peace and health,”.

Ertugrul is getting popularity in Pakistan with every passing day over remarkable performnce of Turkish.