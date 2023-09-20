Turkish actress Merve Kayaalp commits suicide

(@Abdulla99267510)

The devastating incident occurred within the confines of her residence, where she used her father's legally owned firearm.

ANKARA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 20th, 2023) Prominent Turkish actress Merve Kayaalp tragically took her own life by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Residents residing along Dalaman's Gazi Boulevard were startled by the sound of gunshots originating from a second-floor apartment, prompting immediate calls to emergency services.

Promptly, a team of medical professionals and law enforcement officers rushed to the location, where they identified the actress.

Her lifeless body was subsequently transported to the Muğla Forensic Medicine Institute Morgue to undergo an autopsy.

Merve Kayaalp, aged 36, was an alumna of Isparta Süleyman Demirel University.

She embarked on her career at the Istanbul State Theater, leaving a lasting mark in the world of entertainment.

Her notable contributions include appearances in various television productions such as 'Sakarya Fırat', 'Küçük Kıyamet', 'Düşler ve Umutlar', 'Elif', 'Şeref Meselesi', and 'Savaşçı'.