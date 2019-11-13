UrduPoint.com
Turkish Ballet Dancer To Train Young Dancers In France

Turkish ballet dancer to train young dancers in France

A Turkish ballet dancer is gearing up to train young dancers in France next week

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :A Turkish ballet dancer is gearing up to train young dancers in France next week.

Bahri Gurcan, who was the head dancer at the Ankara State Opera and Ballet, was invited by Francois Mauduit, founder and artistic director of La Junior Company, to give lessons to a five-day master class in Toulouse, which will start on Nov. 18.

Speaking to this news agency in the capital Ankara, Gurcan expressed his gratitude to be invited to such a prestigious program from Turkey.

"As a ballet dancer, I danced across the world. It is of prestige for me to represent my country as a teacher abroad.

" With regards to Turkish ballet's latest situation, he said that it has advanced but there was a long way to go. "Special ballet groups should be established. Through efforts made in this direction, Turkish ballet will reach a much-advanced position," he added.

Gurcan, as head ballet, has led numerous dance shows in many countries including France, Portugal, Germany, Britain, Austria, Russia, China, and Thailand.

He is presently working as an artistic director at Ankara-based dancing school dubbed World Dance Center and is also training dancers at Ankara State Opera and Ballet.

