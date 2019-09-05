Turkish singer urges UN, world community to take notice of HR violations in Kashmir

UrduPoint.com
Chand Sahkeel 4 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 10:22 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Ersin Faikzade, an international Turkish singer and Goodwill Ambassador of International Human Rights Commission on Thursday urged the United Nations, the world community and Muslim ummah to take notice of human rights violations and atrocities in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

In a video message, Ersin Faikzade expressed concern over the atrocities, curfew, complete lockdown and use of pellet guns against the innocent people of Kashmir.

He said that Kashmir dispute should be resolved as per the wishes of people of Kashmir.

"I would request United Nations, and direct India to stop human rights violations of ten million Kashmiris facing illegal occupation of India. We Turkish people are with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in this difficult time. Pak-Turkey (friendship) Zindabad," he stated in his message.

that as a goodwill Ambassador he would appeal to the world community to stop India from atrocities against innocent people of Kashmir.

He said that whole Turkish nation stood with Kashmiri people in this difficult time.

