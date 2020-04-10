TV actress Ushna Shah apologizes doctors over her previous tweet

(@fidahassanain)

The actress says she has never worked ever in any hospital and does not know what the challenges the frontline heroes—the doctors face in hospitals in fight against Coronavirus pandemic.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2020) Following backlash on social media, renowned tv actress Ushna Shah apologized to doctors over her previous tweets regarding their dance in hospitals.

The actress had earlier objected to the videos that appeared on social media showing doctors dancing in hospitals wards.

The actress had stated that it was not the way to celebrate win against COVID 19 and said that it was time to surrender before Almighty Allah and seek his forgiveness.

However, the actress has now apologized from the doctors over her statement regarding doctors’ videos of dancing in hospital wards.

Taking to Instagram, the actress wrote: “ Hi everyone! I wanted to quickly post this to clarify and apologize for a tweet that has caused some offense. I recently tweeted that I was conflicted about choreographed dances in hospitals that have been making the rounds, I tweeted that although I believe healthcare workers deserve a break I was unsure about the time consuming practice; these particular dances seemed complicated, from what I've seen in the media hospitals are understaffed & staff is in dire need of sleep.

I wanted to hear everyone's take before I formed an opinion because I was slightly confused . However that momentary confusion was tone deaf and unwarranted. I don't work in a hospital, I don't know what the frontliners are going through. Frankly I don't even get to have an opinion on this. Although I have made it a point to thank them in my social media and other media outlets in the recent past: let me say it here again: THANK YOU. And that I vehemently apologize for any offense caused what so ever. I am in absolutely no position to question anything doctors and nurses do to take the edge off. We owe them our lives! I believe in free speech and the right to questioning things however in this case, anything other than a THANK YOU to our hardworking medical professionals is offensive. An absolute idiot moment on my part. Thank you for risking your lives and continue to do whatever makes you happy to get through this tough time, however much time it takes is none of my business.

(That being said, please be clear that this apology is not for the trolls who foam at the mouth and get personal and disrespectful every time they read something they don't like. )."