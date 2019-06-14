TV: Danish Taimoor tops the most popular male TV actor category, cited by 10% of Pakistanis who watch dramas

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 1 in 10 Pakistanis claims Danish Taimoor has the best acting on TV among male actors

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th June, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 1 in 10 Pakistanis claims Danish Taimoor has the best acting on TV among male actors.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “In your opinion, which actor’s performance is the best on television?” In response, 10% said Danish Taimoor; 7% each said Faisal Qureshi and Humayun Saeed; 6% each said Fawad Khan, Fahad Mustafa, and Imran Abbas; 3% each said Abid Ali, Bilal Abbas, and Noman Ijaz; 2% said Nabeel; 1% said Javed Sheikh and 46% said others.