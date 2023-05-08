TV host Nida Yasir admits to using skin whitening injections

(@Abdulla99267510)

Nida says she is till fair-skinned, sometimes looks fair on the screen due to makeup, and sometimes it's due to lighting.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 8th, 2023) Nida Yaser, the Pakistani host, said that glutathione is extremely beneficial for quick skin whitening, and she took injection shots.

A viral interview clip of Nida has surfaced in which she discussed her skin color.

During the interview, Nida showed her hand on camera and said, "I am still fair-skinned. Sometimes looking fair on the screen is due to makeup, and sometimes it's due to lighting."

The host said that the images that are shown on the internet and attributed to her are from my university life.

At that time, we used to travel by bus and did not even use sunscreen, let alone skin whitening products. But now, I take better care of myself by washing my face properly, using good facials, wearing sunscreen, and taking care of myself.

Nida Yaser admitted to getting injections for skin whitening and said, "I drink glutathione shots instead of getting injections for skin whitening. Those who are afraid of getting injections can also drink this because glutathione is extremely useful for quickly whitening the skin."