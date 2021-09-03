UrduPoint.com

TW To Screen Play Known As 'Voices Of Partition' Tomorrow

Chand Sahkeel 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 02:20 PM

TW to screen play known as 'Voices of Partition' tomorrow

Theatre Wallay (TW) would organize screening of a play "Partition Survivors" as part of a project known as "Voices of Partition" on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Theatre Wallay (TW) would organize screening of a play "Partition Survivors" as part of a project known as "Voices of Partition" on Saturday.

Theater Wallay created a play based on real life stories of partition survivors, said a statement.

Theater Wallay team members spent a considerable amount of time interviewing survivors of the 1947 partition and then dramatizing some of the stories they heard.

The resulting play then toured the major cities of the country (urdu version) and the East Coast of the United States (English Version).

The play screening will be followed by a question & answer session with senior members of Theatre Wallay, who were part of the 'Voices of Partition' project and performed in the plays.

All the necessary protocols of Covid-19 would be adopted at the premises. Hand sanitizers and face masks will be available, and social distancing will be practiced.

Related Topics

United States

Recent Stories

Talibans close to form new government in Afghanist ..

Talibans close to form new government in Afghanistan

30 minutes ago
 Punjab shuts down schools amid worsening situation ..

Punjab shuts down schools amid worsening situation of COVID-19

60 minutes ago
 PAL to organize seminar on literary relations betw ..

PAL to organize seminar on literary relations between Pakistan & various countri ..

6 minutes ago
 Racist abuse of England footballers in Hungary 'co ..

Racist abuse of England footballers in Hungary 'completely unacceptable': PM Joh ..

6 minutes ago
 Afghan domestic flights to resume Friday: Ariana A ..

Afghan domestic flights to resume Friday: Ariana Afghan Airlines

6 minutes ago
 Putin Announces 'Unprecedented' 10-Year Tax Holida ..

Putin Announces 'Unprecedented' 10-Year Tax Holiday for Businesses in Kuril Isla ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.