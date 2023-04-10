(@Abdulla99267510)

The controversy started after PML-N shared Armeena Khan and her daughter photo on its Twitter account.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2023) Faisal Rehman Khan, the husband of Pakistani actress Armeena Rana Khan, on Monday demanded an apology from the (N) League for sharing photos of his wife and daughter on the party's social media account.

Actor Osman Khalid Butt and several social media users also joined in demanding that the images be removed from the (N) League's social media page.

The controversy started when a supporter of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Shayan Ali, shared a viral video post of Maryam Nawaz, the senior vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), in which she engaged in inappropriate conversation with another lady, asking her to take a selfie.

Armeena Khan responded to the video, stating that "If this had happened in Pakistan, the lady taking the selfie would have disappeared. I am glad that we have such freedom in our Britain, where we hold our politicians accountable.

If you are going to live on British soil, then these are our principles, and we have the freedom to speak."

Many social media users criticized Armeena's tweet, stating that it was not an act of freedom of expression but rather an act of humiliation and disrespect.

In response, Faisal Rehman, Armeena's husband, tweeted, "The (N) League leadership is responsible for this account. You posted a picture of my beloved daughter to troll my wife. You have crossed all limits of decency."

He added, "As a father, I have no interest in Pakistani politics for myself and my daughter, but I will ensure her safety. I apologize immediately for my actions." Others also demanded the immediate removal of the photo in question.