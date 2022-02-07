UrduPoint.com

UK TV Fields All-disabled Winter Paralympic Presenting Team

London, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Britain's Channel 4 television on Monday said it would field the world's first all-disabled presenting team for next month's Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games.

"It is a global first for a broadcaster to have an entire disabled presenting and punditry team for a world class sporting event," Channel 4 said in a statement.

The team includes former professional wheelchair basketball player Ade Adepitan, former professional rugby player Ed Jackson, who suffered serious spinal injury in 2017, and Paralympic swimming champion Ellie Robinson.

International Paralympic Committee head Andrew Parsons hailed the tv channel's "landmark decision".

"There are over 15 percent of persons in Great Britain with a disability and they should be able to switch on a TV and see wonderfully ordinary persons with disabilities like them in front of the camera," he said.

The publicly-owned, commercially-funded channel has exclusive broadcasting rights in the UK for the Winter Paralympics, which will take place March 4-13.

It has won plaudits for its promotion and coverage of para-sport since the 2012 London Games, where it brought it to the mainstream with its "Meet the Superhumans" advertising campaign.

