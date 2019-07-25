Ukhano to take legal action against those accusing him of harassment

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

“It might be a joke for you but this is about my life. My career has ended. My friends and family are disassociating me,” he said.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 25th July, 2019) Umar Khan aka Ukhano who is a renowned Pakistani YouTuber got into a controversy after some girls came forward to accuse the vlogger of sexual harassment.

They shared screenshots of their chat with Ukhano, where he asks them to send their ‘bold’ pictures. Ukhano allegedly made these women uncomfortable with his rather sexual messages.

In his initial response, Ukhano rejected these allegations in a public video.

The Vlogger has now released another video with a detailed response addressing the recent controversy against him.

In his rather relaxed video, Ukhano said the screenshots of consensual screenshots are being shared on social media.

He asked if flirting, consensual flirting, harassment, sexual harassment, violence, domestic violence are all the same thing? Can we put them in the same category?

“It might be a joke for you but this is about my life. My career has ended. My friends and family are disassociating me,” he said.

Ukhano added that it is so easy to take screenshots in this era and use them against someone. I could also use screenshots of those girls and prove them wrong.

Only a few of these conversations were real, these were consensual and very private and it is immoral, unethical and unlawful to share screenshots of such conversations while some of them were fake conversations with poor graphic images, he said.

Ukhano said that he has registered all these screenshots in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and said that it is my right to legally pursue the case.

“You can’t harass someone and their family without proof. What if I share the screenshots of those girls, their life will be over,” he said.

The vlogger went on to say that Pakistan constitution gives me the right to dignity and if somebody violates it then there is a punishment for it.

He said that he has sent legal notice to one of the girls who publicly defamed him, adding that he won’t clam down unless he clears his name out of this controversy.

“You cannot weaken the #MeToo movement by associating flirting with it,” he said.

“Aren’t there any rights for men? Don’t they face oppression,” he added.

Ukhano said that he whole heartedly and unconditionally apologises if he broke someone’s heart, hurt them or made them uncomfortable.

At the same time, he demanded the girls to publicly apologise and asked his followers to wait until the court verdict until further action.