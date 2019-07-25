UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukhano To Take Legal Action Against Those Accusing Him Of Harassment

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 02:41 PM

Ukhano to take legal action against those accusing him of harassment

“It might be a joke for you but this is about my life. My career has ended. My friends and family are disassociating me,” he said.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 25th July, 2019) Umar Khan aka Ukhano who is a renowned Pakistani YouTuber got into a controversy after some girls came forward to accuse the vlogger of sexual harassment.

They shared screenshots of their chat with Ukhano, where he asks them to send their ‘bold’ pictures. Ukhano allegedly made these women uncomfortable with his rather sexual messages.

In his initial response, Ukhano rejected these allegations in a public video.

The Vlogger has now released another video with a detailed response addressing the recent controversy against him.

In his rather relaxed video, Ukhano said the screenshots of consensual screenshots are being shared on social media.

He asked if flirting, consensual flirting, harassment, sexual harassment, violence, domestic violence are all the same thing? Can we put them in the same category?

“It might be a joke for you but this is about my life. My career has ended. My friends and family are disassociating me,” he said.

Ukhano added that it is so easy to take screenshots in this era and use them against someone. I could also use screenshots of those girls and prove them wrong.

Only a few of these conversations were real, these were consensual and very private and it is immoral, unethical and unlawful to share screenshots of such conversations while some of them were fake conversations with poor graphic images, he said.

Ukhano said that he has registered all these screenshots in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and said that it is my right to legally pursue the case.

“You can’t harass someone and their family without proof. What if I share the screenshots of those girls, their life will be over,” he said.

The vlogger went on to say that Pakistan constitution gives me the right to dignity and if somebody violates it then there is a punishment for it.

He said that he has sent legal notice to one of the girls who publicly defamed him, adding that he won’t clam down unless he clears his name out of this controversy.

“You cannot weaken the #MeToo movement by associating flirting with it,” he said.

“Aren’t there any rights for men? Don’t they face oppression,” he added.

Ukhano said that he whole heartedly and unconditionally apologises if he broke someone’s heart, hurt them or made them uncomfortable.

At the same time, he demanded the girls to publicly apologise and asked his followers to wait until the court verdict until further action.

Related Topics

Pakistan Poor Social Media Same Federal Investigation Agency Women Family All Share Court

Recent Stories

Nokia narrows losses in Q2

3 minutes ago

Pechuho launches family planning Helpline 'POOCHO' ..

9 minutes ago

Maldives-Russia Visa-Free System to Boost Bilatera ..

10 minutes ago

25 small dams completed in KP

10 minutes ago

Seoul Provides Moscow With Materials Allegedly Pro ..

10 minutes ago

Toll Gate System announced in Abu Dhabi, charging ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.