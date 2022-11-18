Umair Jaswal to play role of legendary bowler Shoaib Akhtar in "Rawalpindi Express"

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2022) Pakistani singer and actor Umair Jaswal on Friday said that he would play the role of legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar in the biopic "Rawalpindi Express" made on him.

Umair wrote took to Instagram and said, "Super excited to announce this with all of you. I’m honored to play the living legend, Mr. Shoaib Akthar on the big screen in RAWALPINDI EXPRESS."

He also said, "With Allah’s blessings may we succeed in our endeavours.

We look forward to bringing to you a first of its kind biopic film worthy of worldwide recognition,".

The film is set to be released on November 16, 2023.

Shoaib Akhtar earlier this year had confirmed that a biopic titled "Rawalpindi Express" will be coming out soon. He also shared the motion graphics poster of the film.

The film is helmed by director Faraz Qaiser under the banner of Qfilmproductions.