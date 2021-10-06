UrduPoint.com

Umar Sharif Laid To Rest In Graveyard On Premises Of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s Shrine

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 05:57 PM

Umar Sharif laid to rest in graveyard on premises of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s shrine

A large number of people attended funeral prayer of the legendary comedian whose coffin was wrapped in the national flag at Umar Sharif Park in Clifton.  

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 6th, 2021) Pakistan legendary comedian Umar Sharif has been laid to rest at a graveyard on the premises of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s shrine.

He was 66.

His coffin was wrapped in the national flag as it was brought to the Clifton area for funeral prayers. A large number of people offered his funeral prayer at Umer Sharif Park in Clifton area. People from the different walks of life including showbiz and entertainment industry offered his funeral prayer.

Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion as heavy contingents of police were deployed to avoid any untoward situation.

His body arrived in Karachi on Wednesday (today) morning from Turkey.

Umar Sharif was shifted to a hospital in Germany when his condition deteriorated ruing his journey to the US for treatment. However, he could not survive.

Earlier, the departure of renowned comedian for treatment abroad was postponed due to his critical health. His blood pressure dropped while he was undergoing a dialysis.

