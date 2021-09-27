(@fidahassanain)

The actor has been shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the local hospital and doctors say that next 48 hours are critical for his health.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27th, 2021) Renowned comedian Umer Sharif's departure to the United States (US) as he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a local hospital after his health condition deteriorated.

The doctors said that the next 48 hours are critical for his health.

He was due to fly today’s morning for his treatment in the United States.

According to the tv reports, the actor's blood pressure dropped at dialysis.

“The blood pressure of the actor fell down at dialysis, ” a local private TV quoted actress Reema Khan's husband Dr Tariq Shahab as saying.

“The actor has been shifted to ICU after his condition worsened ,” he further said, adding that he was unable to travel to the US. He said that any decision regarding Umer Sharif's departure to the US would be made after taking in view his condition.

The air company which had to shift him from Pakistan to the US was also informed about condition of the patient.