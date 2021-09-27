UrduPoint.com

Umar Sharif's Departure To The US Delayed After His Health Condition Worsened

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 03:36 PM

Umar Sharif's departure to the US delayed after his health condition worsened

The actor has been shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the local hospital and doctors say that next 48 hours are critical for his health.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27th, 2021) Renowned comedian Umer Sharif's departure to the United States (US) as he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a local hospital after his health condition deteriorated.

The doctors said that the next 48 hours are critical for his health.

He was due to fly today’s morning for his treatment in the United States.

According to the tv reports, the actor's blood pressure dropped at dialysis.

“The blood pressure of the actor fell down at dialysis, ” a local private TV quoted actress Reema Khan's husband Dr Tariq Shahab as saying.

“The actor has been shifted to ICU after his condition worsened ,” he further said, adding that he was unable to travel to the US. He said that any decision regarding Umer Sharif's departure to the US would be made after taking in view his condition.

The air company which had to shift him from Pakistan to the US was also informed about condition of the patient.

Related Topics

Pakistan Company United States Reema Khan TV From Blood

Recent Stories

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of th ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan o 27 ..

16 minutes ago
 UAE announces 286 new COVID-19 cases, 350 recoveri ..

UAE announces 286 new COVID-19 cases, 350 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 hours

23 minutes ago
 Newly launched Dubai Chamber initiative highlights ..

Newly launched Dubai Chamber initiative highlights untapped business potential i ..

23 minutes ago
 Manchester City unveils Expo 2020 Dubai as new Tra ..

Manchester City unveils Expo 2020 Dubai as new Training Kit Partner

38 minutes ago
 Woman to Become Berlin Burgomaster for First Time ..

Woman to Become Berlin Burgomaster for First Time - Preliminary Election Results

2 minutes ago
 Russian Health Ministry Authorizes Clinical Trials ..

Russian Health Ministry Authorizes Clinical Trials of New Betuvax COVID-19 Vacci ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.