Umer Sharif acted in 24 films including Mr.420, Charlie

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Legendary Comedian and actor Umar Sharif acted in 24 Pakistani films which were highly acclaimed by masses.

According to details, Umar Sharif whose real name was Muhammad Umer, started his career as a stage performer from Karachi in 1974, at the age of 14.

He joined the theatre, using the stage name Umar Zarif, but later changed its name to Umar Sharif. His debut film was HISAAB which was directed by Muhammad Jawed Faazil and released in 1986, , Kundan, Aag hi Aag, Awaargi, Dushmano key Dushman, Barood ki Chaaon, Jhhotay Raees, Chupay Rustam, Laat Sahib,Khotay Sikay, Rani Beti Raaj Karegi,Aik ko Das Numbri, Nehla Dahla, Duniya meri jaeb main, Danda peer, Bahroopia, Sahib bibi aur Tawaif, Hathkari, Muhalay Dar, But Shikan, Muskrahat, Mastan Mahi, Actor.

Mr.420, Phool and Mr.Charlie. Though from Hisaab to Barood ki Chaaon Umer Sharif performed supporting but impressive comedy roles but he became very popular with Mr.420 which was produced by him in which he played triple role.