Umer Sharif 's Wife Pledges Full Support Till Her Husband Gets Better

Wed 15th September 2021 | 04:58 PM

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 15th, 2021) Comedian Umer Sharif's wife has promise support for him till he gets better again.

Taking to Instagram, Zareen Omer shared a throwback photo with Umer, assuring him to arrange all that he needed to fight against Cancer.

She wrote, "Hospital me jo promise KIA hai tum say sab jaldi arrang[sic] kr longi In shaa Allah (The promise I made you in the hospital, will arrange everything for your treatment InshaAllah),".

Umer Sharif who was diagnosed with cancer urged Prime Minister Imran Khan last week to arrange his visa so that he could go abroad for his treatment. The veteran comedian is undergoing critical observation at a private hospital in Pakistan.

