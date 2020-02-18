UN Chief thanks Mahira Khan for extraordinary support for refugees

(@fidahassanain)

The UN Chief says that he is also thankful to all Pakistanis for their support over the issue of refugees.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 18th, 2020) United Nations Secretary General (UNSG) Antonio Guterres has thanked actress Mahira Khan over her extraordinary support as refugees’ goodwill ambassador.

Taking to Twitter, UN Antonio Guterres said that it was a please for him to meet Goodwill Ambassador Mahira Khan on the occasion of 40-year of Pakistan’s solidarity with Afghan refugees.

He wrote: “As we mark 40 years of Pakistan’s solidarity with Afghan refugees, it was a pleasure to meet Refugees Goodwill Ambassador Mahira Khan.”

Ne said he was thankful to Mahira Khan and all Pakistanis for their extra-ordinary support.