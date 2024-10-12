UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

(@Abdulla99267510)

Actress assesses challenges faced by children and women during recent travels with UNICEF team

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 11th, 2024) Renowned actress Saba Qamar has joined UNICEF's mission in Pakistan to advocate for children's rights and empower girls.

UNICEF has appointed Saba Qamar as the first National Ambassador for Children's Rights in Pakistan.

This announcement was made on the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child, aimed at raising awareness about girls' rights and the challenges they face worldwide.

On this occasion, Saba Qamar expressed that it is a great honor for her to be part of UNICEF's mission.

She stated, "Wherever I go, I will continue to work in support of our shared commitment to protecting the rights of all children."

Saba Qamar also mentioned that during her recent travels with the UNICEF team, she assessed the challenges faced by children and women and observed a reduction in these difficulties due to the effective measures taken by UNICEF.