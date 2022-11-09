UrduPoint.com

“Unprecedented Success ”, Marriyum Aurangzeb Lauds ‘The Legend Of Maula Jatt’

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 09, 2022 | 03:50 PM

“Unprecedented success ”, Marriyum Aurangzeb lauds ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting says that the government is supporting filmmakers to reach their potential.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2022) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the government is supporting filmmakers to reach their potential.

Taking to twitter, Marriyum Aurangzeb said everyone in the film industry must play their part too.

She wrote, .“ Delighted with the unprecedented success of ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ in Pakistan & abroad. It is a testament to Pakistan’s filmmaking talent. The govt is supporting Pakistani filmmakers to reach their potential.

Everyone in the Pakistan film industry must play their part too,”.

The Information Minister expressed pleasure over the unprecedented success of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' in Pakistan and abroad saying this is a testament to the country's filmmaking talent.

The Legend of Maula Jatt has given a new life to the film and cinema industry through remarkable business. The film is being appreciated at both local and international level.

