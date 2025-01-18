Open Menu

Urvashi Rautela Faces Backlash Over Insensitive Remarks About Attack On Saif Ali Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 18, 2025 | 12:15 PM

Urvashi Rautela faces backlash over insensitive remarks about attack on Saif Ali Khan

Actress apologizes for her words, admits she initially did not grasp seriousness of situation

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2025) Indian actress and model Urvashi Rautela on Saturday faced severe the criticism on social media for her insensitive statement regarding the attack on Saif Ali Khan.

In an interview, while she condemned the attack, she also showcased her expensive jewelry. As she spoke about Saif, she shifted the conversation to her luxury diamond watch and rings.

After the video of the interview went viral, people slammed her behavior as inappropriate and insensitive.

Later, Urvashi issued a statement apologizing for her words, admitting that she initially did not grasp the seriousness of the situation.

She stated, “Saif Ali Khan Sahib, I am ashamed of my ignorance and insensitivity. Now that I understand the severity of your case, I sincerely apologize and extend my support,”.

On Thursday morning, an intruder broke into Saif Ali Khan’s house and attacked him, and caused injuries near his neck and spine. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he underwent multiple surgeries but is now out of danger.

