Urvashi Rautela removed from Daaku Maharaj film over provocative dance

(@Abdulla99267510)

Now film Daaku Maharaj is set to release on Netflix on February 21, 2025, absence of Urvashi Rautela from poster surprises fans

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2025) Indian star Urvashi Rautela was removed from Daaku Maharaj film following severe criticism on her for provocative dance in the song for the said film, the Indian media reported on Thursday.

Film song "Dabibi Dabidi" featuring Urvashi Rautela and Nandamuri was labeled as "immoral" by the social media users.

There were some scenes in the film featuring a 64-year old actor and Urvashi Rautela. The social media users strongly criticized the actress and the scenes by calling them "obscene".

Telugu Film "Daaku Maharaj" was released in January 2025. The film made a huge impact at the box office. But now there are rumours about its OTT release.

The reports suggested that Urvashi's scenes were removed from the Netflix version of the film while the poster released for the OTT version confirmed the development. Urvashi Rautela, it showed, is not part of the OTT version of the film.

Urvashi Rautela earlier had promoted the film "Daaku Maharaj" in every interview. The actress not only discussed the film but also talked about her diamong-encrusted Rolex watch, a gift from her parents, and many other personal topics. Her views drew a huge attention of the media and the social media users.

The memes and jokes created from her interviews further boosted the film's popularity.

However, now that the film is set to release on Netflix on February 21, 2025, the absence of Urvashi from the poster has surprised the fans.

The Indian media reported that Netflix allegedly edited out Urvashi's scenes from the film.

Although there has been no official confirmation from the film's production team or Netflix, the fans are upset by the rumors.

The poster released by Netflix showed the entire cast of the film but Urvashi Rautela was not included. This raised questions on social media, with the users wondering why the film's biggest promoter was excluded from the poster.

Some users speculated that it was a marketing strategy while others believed that it was an attempt to downplay Urvashi's role.

"Daaku Maharaj" is an action-packed Telugu film, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role. The story follows an ordinary man who transforms into Daaku Maharaj and fights for justice against a tyrannical and powerful family. The film, which was released on January 12, 2025, during the Hindu festival Sankranti, made over 105 crore rupees at the box office.

As the film's OTT release date approaches, the fans are eagerly waiting to know whether Urvashi's scenes have really been removed or if these are just rumours. This will only be confirmed after the Netflix release on February 21, 2025.

On the other hand, Nandamuri Balakrishna is already busy preparing for his next film, "Akhanda 2." The sequel to the 2021 blockbuster "Akhanda" is being directed by Boyapati Srinu, and fans are eagerly awaiting Balakrishna's return in another action-packed film.

The rumors surrounding Urvashi Rautela's scenes in the OTT release of "Daaku Maharaj" have left the fans confused. Is this just a marketing strategy, or an attempt to reduce Urvashi's role? The answer will only come on February 21.