Urvashi Rautela Surpasses Alia Bhatt In Earnings From Tamil Films

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 25, 2025 | 03:44 PM

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 25th, 2025) Urvashi Rautela, the famous Indian model, actress and former Miss Universe India, on Tuesday surpassed actress Alia Bhatt in earnings from the Tamil films.

The Indian media reported that Urvashi has recently been making headlines due to her role in the South Indian film Daaku Maharaj. It was recently revealed that Urvashi charged 3 crore for her 3-minute performance in the song "Dabedi Dabedi" from the film.

Now, the details of her earnings from the film have surfaced.

Urvashi was paid Rs9.2 million for her role in Daaku Maharaj while Alia Bhatt received Rs9 million for her role in the film RRR.

As a result, Urvashi has surpassed Alia Bhatt in earnings from South Indian films. The actress has also faced criticism for her controversial dance in the song but she remains unfazed by the criticism.

It’s worth noting that a few days ago, Urvashi made headlines when her image was removed from the Daaku Maharaj poster.

