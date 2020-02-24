US Film Mogul Weinstein Found Guilty of Criminal Sex Act, Rape - Reports

Oscar-winning US film producer Harvey Weinstein was found guilty by a New York jury on Monday of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree involving one woman and rape in the third degree involving another, CNN reported on Monday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) Oscar-winning US film producer Harvey Weinstein was found guilty by a New York jury on Monday of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree involving one woman and rape in the third degree involving another, CNN reported on Monday.

The 67-year-old Weinstein, co-founder of entertainment company Miramax and one of Hollywood's most powerful studio executives at one time, was acquitted on more serious charges of predatory sexual assault involving the two women, Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann.

But jurors indicated that they did find beyond a reasonable doubt that Weinstein had also raped Annabella Sciorra, another victim whose testimony prosecutors used in an attempt to establish his predatory behavior, the report said.

Weinstein produced several successful films over a 40-year career, including the 1998 "Shakespeare in love", for which he won an academy Award. Other hits he was responsible for included "The Crying Game" (1992), Pulp Fiction (1994), Heavenly Creatures (1994) and Flirting with Disaster (1996).

Weinstein was felled by a host of sexual abuse allegations that rose in 2017 as part of the "Me Too" revelations on Hollywood. He was dismissed from Miramax that same year and expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which awards the Oscars.