UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Hip-Hop Star DMX Dies At 50 One Week After Heart Attack - Family

Chand Sahkeel 6 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 12:05 AM

US Hip-Hop Star DMX Dies at 50 One Week After Heart Attack - Family

US rapper DMX, who rose to fame in the late 1990s with his first studio album "It's Dark and Hell Is Hot," has died at the age of 50 after being on life support for a week following a heart attack, his family said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) US rapper DMX, who rose to fame in the late 1990s with his first studio album "It's Dark and Hell Is Hot," has died at the age of 50 after being on life support for a week following a heart attack, his family said on Friday.

The rapper, born Earl Simmons, who had been battling drug addiction, was hospitalized in New York last week with a heart attack following a reported overdose. Upon admission, his condition was so critical that he was resuscitated and placed on life support.

"We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," the family said in a statement, as cited by PEOPLE magazine.

The family has asked to respect their privacy and added that they would share additional information about the rapper's memorial service later.

The American Music Award winner and three-time Grammy Award nominee was a prominent figure in the hip-hop and pop music industry in the late 1990s and early 2000s. His first five albums hit the top of the Billboard album chart.

Related Topics

Attack Music Died New York Family Industry Share Top

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah condoles with Queen Elizab ..

12 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempts o ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler opens Khor Kalba Fort, reviews desig ..

27 minutes ago

12th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champi ..

42 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah opens Sharjah Heritage Days in Ka ..

1 hour ago

Ruler of Sharjah inaugurates breakwater project in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.