US partners with actor Mahira Khan, Singer Shahzad Roy to encourage Covid-19 vaccination

U.S. Charg d' affaires Angela Aggeler has launched "Fizaaon Se Falaah Tak", an immunization awareness campaign in partnership with actor Mahira Khan, singer Shehzad Roy, Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr. Azra Pechuho, and Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab at Karachi's Jinnah Postgraduate Medical College (JPMC)

According to a communique here on Tuesday, the United States has donated 15.8 million vaccine doses to help the Pakistani people and plans to donate another 9.6 million doses later this month.

'This is something that none of us can do alone. We need to do this together globally, and between the United States and Pakistan, our partnership against COVID-19 is unmatched," U.S. Charg� d'affaires Angela Aggeler.