US President mentions Shah Rukh Khan’s movie “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”

Trump says people around the world enjoy Bollywood movies by watching romance,Bangra, music dance and drama.

AHMADABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24thd, 2020) US President Trump has mentioned Indian Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s movie “DDLJ” during his speech at “Namaste Trump”—a special event organized for him.

Trump said that all around the world, people take great joy in seeing music dance, Bhangra, romance, drama and classic Indian films like “DDLJ”.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) is the famous Bollywood movie with leading role known actor Shah Rukh Khan and actress Kajol.

During the comment on Indian film and dramas in the speech, Trump’s wife Melania was looking so happy and excited.

Over 100,000 people have been gathered there in a ground in Ahmadabad—the capital of Indian state of Gujarat—the home of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his speech, Trump said that the US had good relations with Pakistan and had been working with it in a positive way. He hoped that the tensions would reduce in South Asian region.