UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Rapper A$AP Rocky Takes Stand In Sweden Assault Trial

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 7 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 05:16 PM

US rapper A$AP Rocky takes stand in Sweden assault trial

US rapper A$AP Rocky was set to appear in a Swedish court Thursday to give his account of a street brawl, in an assault case that has stirred diplomatic tensions and outraged fans

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :US rapper A$AP Rocky was set to appear in a Swedish court Thursday to give his account of a street brawl, in an assault case that has stirred diplomatic tensions and outraged fans.

The 30-year-old, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, faces up to two years in prison over the incident, which took place in Stockholm on June 30.

Dozens of fans, along with reporters, lined up in the early morning outside the tribunal in the Swedish capital for a chance to hear the rapper testify. Some pleaded "please, please" for the limited tickets handed out by court security officers.

Mayers' mother Renee Black showed up in court for the trial's second day wearing a black shirt with the words "A$AP Rocky" printed on the front and the back.

The rapper was arrested on July 3 along with three other people following the fight. His bodyguard was later released.

Prosecutors last week charged Mayers and two others with assault, which carries a maximum penalty of two years in jail.

The rapper, held in Swedish custody, says he acted in self-defence and has pleaded not guilty.

As the proceedings resumed on Thursday, the defence cross-examined the plaintiff. The 19-year-old has alleged that he was attacked by the rapper and his entourage, when he followed them to ask about a pair of headphones that had broken in an earlier scuffle with the artist's bodyguard.

Mayers' lawyer, Slobodan Jovicic, sparred with the plaintiff and tried to poke holes in his testimony, questioning why he had approached and followed the rapper's crew.

Much of the trial has centred around video evidence and whether a bottle had been used as a weapon during the alleged assault.

One video published by US celebrity news outlet TMZ shows the rapper throwing a young man to the ground and apparently aiming several punches at him while he is down.

The court has also seen videos posted to the artist's own Instagram, purporting to show the lead-up to the brawl, which the prosecution argued had been heavily edited.

Related Topics

Jail Young Man Stockholm June July Instagram Weapon Court

Recent Stories

President IIUI advises youth to use social media p ..

5 minutes ago

Vaccination of 1740 MWMC employees ordered ahead o ..

5 minutes ago

ICT kicks off debris removal drive at Rawal Dam

12 minutes ago

Ex-Ryder Cup player Gordon Brand Jr dies aged 60

5 minutes ago

City receives rain in Lahore

7 minutes ago

Delegation of Petroleum, CNG dealers association m ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.