US Rapper A$AP Rocky To Face Assault Trial In Sweden

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 5 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 10:35 PM

US rapper A$AP Rocky to face assault trial in Sweden

US rapper A$AP Rocky will be tried for an alleged assault next week over a June street brawl, a Swedish court said Thursday, in a decision likely to infuriate fans already indignant over his three weeks in custody

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :US rapper A$AP Rocky will be tried for an alleged assault next week over a June street brawl, a Swedish court said Thursday, in a decision likely to infuriate fans already indignant over his three weeks in custody.

"Today I have pressed charges against the three suspects for assault, because in my judgement what has happened amounts to a crime, despite the objections about self-defence and provocations," prosecutor Daniel Suneson said in a statement published Thursday morning.

The 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested on July 3 along with three other people, following the brawl in Stockholm on June 30.

One of them, the rapper's bodyguard, was later released.

Part of the fight was captured in an amateur video published by US celebrity news outlet TMZ. The rapper later published videos of his own to Instagram purporting to show the lead up to the fight.

Mayers has claimed he was acting in self-defence, saying he was responding to harassment and provocations by the plaintiff.

But Suneson said in his statement: "I have had more material to consider than what has been available on the internet."

